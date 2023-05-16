Sutherland Shire residents are being asked to share their experiences on solar powering their homes, and whether it has been an easy road, or not.
The Shire Climate Action Network (ShireCAN) is inviting residents to complete a short survey, which includes a question about what people would like from Sutherland Shire Council when it comes to renewables.
The results will be given to the council.
ShireCAN is made up of residents concerned about climate change and seeking to be a voice for stronger practical climate initiatives.
Formed in 2007 as an offshoot of Sutherland Shire Environment Centre, the group was originally called the Sutherland Climate Action Network.
Judy Walker, a member of the group who is the instigator of this survey said the survey aimed to "get the conversation started about how all of us are involved, in some way, in the transition to renewable energy".
The council's manager / principal environmental scientist Ian Drinnan welcomed the survey and said the council would also be seeking feedback from the community in coming months on targets and actions for reducing emissions as part of its Climate Strategy.
Community groups can save on the costs of solar installations by using one of three options:
- Bulk Buys - https://sunnyshire.org.au/solar-bulk-buy-case-studies-stories-of-big-savings/
- Interest-free loans - https://corenafund.org.au/apply-for-a-project-loan/
- The Tradies iPromise Sustainability Grant - https://tradies.com.au/community/ipromise-grants/
Applications for the grants provided by Tradies club close on the 31st May, 2023.
Tradies Group general manager Jason McMaster said iPromise Grants had so far helped to fund 76 projects.
Schools, early learning centres and not-for-profit community groups where community solar is feasible are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $25,000 to help fund their installation.
They need to complete an expression of interest form.
For further information, go to the website for the Tradies iPromise grants, given above.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
