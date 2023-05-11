The Active Kids program provides a $100 voucher for parents, guardians and carers of school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year.
The State Opposition has launched a campaign to continue the $100 Active Kids vouchers scheme.
However, the state government says the opposition's words are hollow because the Coalition government didn't provide funding beyond June 30 this year.
Both sides accused each other of not being "upfront with parents".
The current voucher, released on January 1, 2023, is valid until June 30, 2023.
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman and Shadow Sport Minister Eleni Petinos invited people add their name and contact details to a petition by visiting saveactivekids.com.au
Mr Speakman said Active Kids had been a very popular and successful measure, giving children, who may have otherwise missed out, an opportunity to participate in sport and helping with their physical and mental health.
At the start of this year more than 4.85 million vouchers had been redeemed, saving families $481 million, he said.
"At the 2019 election NSW Labor was upfront about its plans to cancel Active Kids, but it said nothing at this election," Mr Speakman said.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the Coalition did not fund Active Kids in the budget beyond June 2023.
"We have found out today that the former Minister for Sport didn't even bother to put a budget proposal forward," he said.
Mr Kamper said the government had launched a comprehensive expenditure review.
"All programs are subject to this review," he said.
"We are being responsible, accountable and transparent with the people of NSW - we have inherited serious challenges."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
