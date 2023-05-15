Updated
The State Opposition has launched a campaign to continue the $100 Active Kids vouchers scheme.
However, the state government says the opposition's words are hollow because the Coalition government didn't provide funding beyond June 30 this year.
The Active Kids program, which was introduced inn 2018, provides two $100 vouchers a year.
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman and the new Shadow Sports Minister Eleni Petinos took their campaign to the Bellingara Netball Courts, at Miranda, on Saturday.
Parents are encouraged to add their name to a petition at: saveactivekids.com.au
Sports Minister Steve Kamper has not ruled out ending the scheme.
Mr Kamper said the government had launched a comprehensive expenditure review and all programs were being examined.
Mr Kamper told Parliament the former government had "defunded" the program by not providing budget funding beyond June 30.
He said the Coalition had "left a $7 billion hole in the budget" and accused them of "throwing money around like confetti, but left nothing for the kids".
Mr Speakman responded at a media conference, saying, "It would have been funded. It is quite common for governments to fund things on a year by year basis and its very clear this program would have continued under a Liberal and Nationals government".
"We announced we were going to expand the eligibility to school holiday activities and make the vouchers interchangeable with those for Creative Kids," he said.
Mr Speakman said Active Kids had given children, who may have otherwise missed out, an opportunity to participate in sport, helping with their physical and mental health.
"At the start of this year more than 4.85 million vouchers had been redeemed, saving families $481 million, he said," he said.
"These vouchers are essential to the families and children of NSW.
"We know in NSW we have a problem with the lack of physical activity of children...[that] 75 per cent of kids are below the minimum daily standard of physical activity and something like 22 per cent of our five to 16 years old children are obese or overweight."
Ms Petinos said Sutherland Little Athletics had written to her and Labor MP for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart, appealing for the scheme to continue.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.