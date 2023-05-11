Northies Cronulla Hotel has been given the go-ahead to cut the number of external security staff from four to two on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and public holidays.
The hotel applied for the change to Sutherland Shire Council early this year, saying the venue's focus had changed from entertainment to food.
Under the existing consent, a minimum of four uniformed security staff were required on weekends and public holidays to be on the doors and patrolling the local area, including car parks, Dunningham Park and the immediate adjoining residential area.
The hotel applied to modify the consent to reduce the minimum number from four to two on those nights, with additional contracted security guards to be engaged, if deemed necessary, on days and at times where live entertainment was provided.
The hotel said the requirement of four security officers created a significant cost burden without any real need.
The council notified 330 adjoining or affected owners of the proposal and seven submissions were received.
Issues raised included
The council assessment officer's responses to three key issues were:
Issue 1: Two guards can't handle 4 entry /exit points Comment : "From mid evening patrons are only allowed in one entry door and out one exit door so two guards can handle the exit/ entry. In addition, to the two external guards, there are also guards inside the premises. The current liquor licence requires a minimum of six guards but according to police at peak times the hotel has more than six".
Issue 2: Current level of security should be maintained not reduced. Comment: "The Police Local Area Command have advised that they support the reduction in guard numbers".
Issue 3: Should monitor motor vehicles revving their engines. Comment: "It is reasonable to require that they monitor any vehicles revving engines in the exit driveway however they could not safely deal with vehicles on street".
Conditions attached to the approval include that the licensee must ensure that security is maintained at the rate specified until at least 10 minutes after the last patron has left the vicinity of the premises.
"For the purpose of this condition the vicinity of the premises is defined as being the western side of Elouera Road from The Kingsway to Nerang Road and the northern side of The Kingsway from Elouera Road to Abel Place," the council document states.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.