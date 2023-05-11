St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Northies Cronulla Hotel receives approval to have only two external security guards on weekends and public holidays

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:58pm
Northies Cronulla Hotel. Picture by Chris Lane
Northies Cronulla Hotel. Picture by Chris Lane

Northies Cronulla Hotel has been given the go-ahead to cut the number of external security staff from four to two on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and public holidays.

