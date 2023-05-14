On Mother's Day it was women's rugby 7's time to shine when Southern Districts hosted round 1 of the Sydney Women's 7's tournament at Forshaw Park.
15 teams competed at Sylvania Waters for the Sydney Club Women's 7's with locals the Burra Rays taking on Gordon, Manly, Sydney Uni, Briars, Eastwood, Randwick, Norths and Mac Uni.
The favourites going in were the strong southern Sydney Burraneer Womens Rugby club - the world champion 'Burra Rays' having taken out the Dubai International Club 7's competition at Christmas and last month taking the win in the Centenary 7's in Sri Lanka.
The Burra Rays fielded three teams in the one day tournament with Burra 1 and Burra 2 competing in Division1 and Burra 3 playing in Division 2, and with 19 players unavailable for selection the club's depth was always going to be tested.
After the pool games both Burra teams met in the Division 1 semi final, after team 1 went through undefeated and team 2 finished second in their pool with one loss - but It was one way traffic with the 'older' sisters putting on a rugby clinic and running through four unanswered trys in the first half before finishing with a six try to zero dominant win and going straight through.
In the decider the Rays 1 team coached by Luke Smart and Bryant Hall faced the might of the Manly Mermaids who had beaten Sydney Uni in the second semi final to progress.
Led by player of the match Alice Gregory the undefeated Burra 1 girls showed their class putting it right to the Manly visitors and taking the trophy with a 29-5 victory.
Burra 2 finished 3rd overall and in Division 2 the Burra 3 team went down in the Grand Final 17-0 to the UTS Gordon women.
The results of this club has highlighted how truly global Rugby Union is, with their win last month in Sri Lanka providing the team with a life experience that will never be forgotten.
Away from the competition, the Rays ran a school clinic for 50 students, then gave hundreds of items of rugby gear to the local players - they then donated the $100,000 rupee prizemoney to the local CMS college rugby program, so they could purchase balls and equipment for their players.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.