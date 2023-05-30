Women make up a third of the 200 NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers in Sutherland Shire, and the proportion is growing all the time.
More than 70 women, aged from late teens to mid 70s and from a wide range of backgrounds, serve in the shire cluster units of Heathcote, Cronulla, Sutherland and Menai, providing emergency assistance in the event of storms, floods and other events.
Women are represented in all facets of SES activities, from direct field work in storm teams and flood crews, to administration, training support and leadership.
Women can be found in field storm teams, driving trucks, using chainsaws and other equipment, putting tarps on roofs and in flood rescue teams, driving flood boats and rescuing people and animals from flood affected areas. Women also work in teams to assist the public in evacuations, traffic management, first aid and public education.
Inspector Lynda Burrow, the commander of Heathcote Unit, said women SES members were now performing roles that were once exclusively done by men.
An SES member for 17 years, Inspector Burrow highlights the life skills members acquire, leadership opportunities, the camaraderie and social network.
"Knowing you can do things that you didn't think you could do before is empowering," she said.
Coming from an IT background, Inspector Burrow started as a field crew member and quickly moved through the ranks becoming a field training coordinator and then a unit manager.
Inspector Burrow said she would like to see more women join the NSW SES and take up leadership roles. "You're never too old to learn new skills," she said.
Fiona Butlin, senior operator and coordinator of a flood rescue team, has more than 15 years of service and has been involved in many emergencies, ranging from major bush fires in Sutherland Shire to the Thredbo landslide and statewide deployments as a Flood Rescue In water operator.
She is passionate about rescue work and is the Shire Cluster Flood Rescue Coordinator.
Fiona said she joined the SES to help others and has found the experience incredibly rewarding. "You make life long friends that become your 'Orange Family'," she said.
She is passionate about flood rescue work "as it provides an opportunity to help people when they are at their worst". Fiona would like to see more women in the flood rescue space and encourages new recruits to come down and give it a go.
Sue Nilon, a First Aid Trainer, is a retired intensive care nurse, who also worked as a nurse practitioner for many years in outback Australia.
Sue has been in the shire cluster for almost 15 years. She joined as a field crew member, and took on a number of other roles, ranging from community liaison, cadet training, peer support, managing stores, and finally sharing her extensive knowledge of emergency treatment in her first aid training to members.
Like many local SES workers, Sue has undertaken a number of deployments out of area in emergency situations. Sue is passionate about first aid training to ensure that members are properly trained to handle first aid emergencies should they arise on the job.
Bridget Clark, deputy commander of the Cronulla unit and a mother of three, joined the SES in 2016. Bridget said she wanted to give back to her new country, after emigrating from South Africa in 2000. Bridget initially met this goal by being very active in the shire Scout movement for several years.
Bridget started as a storm crew field operator and she has since progressed to a senior management role. She is also an experienced chainsaw operator.
Bridget uses her leadership role to encourage personal growth in her crew members, and is particularly supportive of women taking on new challenges, such as chainsaw training, and getting a voice with leadership positions.
Bridget's advice to prospective members is, "It doesn't matter what your age is, we are all equal in the SES".
Moira McGuire is one of two peer support officers in the shire cluster. A retired social worker and TAFE teacher with grown up children, she joined the SES in August 2010. For several years she was an active Storm Crew member. The biggest challenge was at Kurnell following the tornado of 2015, which she said was "both physically and emotionally demanding".
Other duties have included trainer with the cadet program and community liaison officer during recent deployments to flood affected regional centres.S he is currently focused on support work with peers and working with the community.
"I have learnt new skills and am much more safety aware," she said. "Deployments to crisis areas have been very rewarding, in being able to assist people in crisis and provide some TLC."
Sue Bucknell joined the Heathcote unit two years ago and is an active member of the field crew.
Before joining the SES, Sue was a long term member of a search and rescue team, specialising in rescuing people from wilderness areas.
Sue said she joined the Heathcote SES, in order to be of service to her local community. Sue has a deep and passionate commitment to the service ethic, and in her career as a medical officer Sue has undertaken deployments with Doctors without Borders to crisis areas outside of Australia.
Therese Macauley is a grandmother with 11 grandchildren. She joined the SES 14 years ago, after retiring from her employment with the Board of Studies.
Therese was attracted to the SES "as a good way to help others".
Therese started as a field crew member and progressed to a leadership role, becoming deputy team leader of her crew.
Therese also participated in SES activities such as teaching in the school cadets program, community liaison, catering, and administration, where she is responsible for producing the weekly newsletter. Her advice to anyone considering joining, is, "Give it a go - you can learn a lot and get good experience from the team work".
Further information: Email: admin@sutherland.ses.nsw.gov.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.