Linda Burney details budget benefits for Barton

Barton MP Linda Burney has quantified how many people in the Barton electorate will benefit from measures announced in the federal budget.
Ms Burney said the budget "families and businesses are set to see cost-of-living support flow", including:
Cost of living support:
Support for those that it the most:
Delivering for small businesses:
Ms Burney said in a statement, "This Budget provides cost of living relief for people that are struggling to make ends meet.
"We're getting wages moving again and providing targeted financial relief to those who need it most.
"After nearly a decade of waste and neglect, the Albanese Labor Government is working hard to deliver the better future that Australians voted for."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, "We made a promise to the Australian people, that after a wasted decade we would work hard every day.
"This Budget is about delivering a stronger foundation for a better future.
"Labor is delivering the positive and lasting change that Australians voted for, by making childcare cheaper, expanding paid parental leave, delivering fee-free TAFE, saving households money on their power bills, making medicines cheaper and getting wages moving again."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
