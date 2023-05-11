St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police Tactical Operations Unit called after dispute between neighbours at Kirrawee

Updated May 12 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Tactical Operations Unit find no-one at home after being called to possible siege at Kirrawee
Police Tactical Operations Unit find no-one at home after being called to possible siege at Kirrawee

The police Tactical Operations Unit was called to a unit block at Kirrawee following a dispute between neighbours and fears of a siege situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.