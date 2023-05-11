Police Tactical Operations Unit find no-one at home after being called to possible siege at Kirrawee

The police Tactical Operations Unit was called to a unit block at Kirrawee following a dispute between neighbours and fears of a siege situation.
However, after a four-hour operation, officers entered a unit to find no one at home.
A man, 31, later went to Sutherland Police Station, where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A police statement said, "About 3.50pm yesterday (Thursday), police from Sutherland Police Area Command were called to a unit block on Oak Road, Kirrawee, following reports of a neighbour dispute.
"Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 32-year-old man, who has told police he was assaulted by another male at the unit block.
"Police attempts to speak with a man were unsuccessful and a perimeter was established.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire PAC were assisted at the scene by Tactical Operations Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol.
"About 8pm, TOU officers entered the unit; however, the man was not found.
"About 10pm, a 31-year-old man presented himself to Sutherland Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"He's been refused bail to appear in Sutherland Local Court later today (Friday)."
