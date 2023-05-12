An official day to recognise the contribution that nurses make to the health of communities was marked this week.
International Nurses Day, May 12, is also the birthday anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.
This year's motto is 'Our Nurses, Our Future'.
As the largest health system in the country, NSW employs more than 53,000 nurses and midwives.
Among those celebrated were the St George and Sutherland Child and Family Health team, who make it their mission to support children and families in the area.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Federal Secretary Annie Butler, says it's a day to acknowledge nurses who deliver quality care to people at all stages of life, whether in primary health care, an emergency department, a mental health unit or an aged care facility.
"This is a day which makes us realise that we, as a society, can never undervalue the amazing work of our nurses and the care they provide to people, around-the-clock. It's a day where we should stop and ask, where would we be without nurses?" she said.
Determined to secure a brighter future for the profession, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association General Secretary, Shaye Candish, says nurses are vital for the healthcare system.
"Their critical thinking and expert coordination prove nurses must be involved whenever decisions are made about healthcare reform or new policies," she said.
"Over the last 12 months we've seen commitments from governments to deliver much needed changes in the aged care and public health sectors which will have an immense impact on our ability to provide the quality care patients and residents rightly deserve.
"This progress is thanks to nurses and midwives across NSW demanding better, and it highlights their vital role in advocating for improved healthcare for all."
Local nominations are also open until June 23 for the 2023 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
The Healing Heart Award recognises a nurse or midwife who consistently provides extraordinary, safe, quality and compassionate care.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
