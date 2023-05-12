St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Relatives launch fundraiser in memory of former De La Salle Cronulla student and Gwawley Bay Football Club player Kyra Dulguime

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 13 2023 - 8:35pm, first published May 12 2023 - 12:50pm
Kyra Dulguime, a former student of De La Salle Cronulla, lost her life due to injuries sustained following a tram incident in Sydney's CBD on May 11. Picture Gwawley Bay Football Club
The family of a young teenager who died in a tragic tram accident in Sydney's CBD have described her as "a bright light that touched the lives of everyone she encountered."

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

