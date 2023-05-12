The family of a young teenager who died in a tragic tram accident in Sydney's CBD have described her as "a bright light that touched the lives of everyone she encountered."
Kyra Dulguime was killed on George Street, Haymarket, shortly after midnight on May 11 after she became caught underneath a moving light tram.
Emergency services arrived to find the girl with critical injuries. Police Rescue with assistance from Fire & Rescue NSW freed her. She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics but could not be revived.
A fundraiser has been launched for Kyra's family by one of her relatives. More than $23,000 has been raised towards her funeral.
"In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, we find ourselves grappling with grief as we mourn the loss of our dear little sister and daughter, who was taken from us too early in a devastating tram accident. We are reaching out to you, our friends, family, and community, to seek your support, in this time of immense sadness," the relative writes on behalf of the family.
"Kyra was an extraordinary soul - a bright light that touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her soul, heart, and spirit left a mark on those lucky enough to know her. She was genuine and her love for those around her knew no bounds, and she consistently went above and beyond to support and uplift others. Her actions and the support of those close to Kyra reflect her beautiful spirit and the profound impact she had on our lives."
Gwawley Bay Football Club at Sylvania Waters said in a Facebook post that Gwawley Bay Gladiators were "saddened by the tragic loss of their 17-year-old former player."
"Kyra played with the club for many years until 2020 and was part of the W14E Minor premiership and Grand Finalist team in 2019 and the W15C Premiers in 2020," the club said. "We offer our deepest sympathies to Kyra's family and friends at this very difficult time."
Gwawley Bay Gladiator teams were invited to wear black armbands at games on the weekend, to honour Kyra's memory.
Kyra was a student at De La Salle Cronulla, where she attended until 2022.
Principal of the school, which is being renamed St Aloysius College Cronulla, Stephen Mahoney, said the college community was grieving at the "incomprehensible loss of a young life".
"Many teachers, staff, students and families at the school will be deeply affected by this news and Kyra's loss felt deeply by many," he said.
"Understandably, the situation is a shock to all of us...As the spirit of compassion is a defining characteristic of our school community we will join together to support one another...and look after the students and staff impacted by Kyra's passing.
"We ask our wider community to keep Kyra and her family in their prayers."
Sydney Mayor Clover Moore said she was deeply saddened by the shocking accident.
"Our sympathy is with the young woman's family and friends and the light rail driver and operators," she said on Twitter.
Police are investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
