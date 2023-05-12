The young victim of a tragic tram accident in Sydney's CBD on May 11 was a Sutherland Shire high school student.
Kyra Dulguime, 16, was killed on George Street, Haymarket, shortly after midnight on Thursday after she became caught underneath a moving light tram.
Emergency services arrived to find the girl with critical injuries. Police Rescue with assistance from Fire & Rescue NSW freed her. She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics but could not be revived.
The teenager was a student at De La Salle Cronulla, where she attended until 2022.
Principal of the school, which is being renamed St Aloysius College Cronulla, Stephen Mahoney, said the college community was grieving at the "incomprehensible loss of a young life".
"Many teachers, staff, students and families at the school will be deeply affected by this news and Kyra's loss felt deeply by many," he said.
"Understandably, the situation is a shock to all of us...As the spirit of compassion is a defining characteristic of our school community we will join together to support one another...and look after the students and staff impacted by Kyra's passing.
"We ask our wider community to keep Kyra and her family in their prayers."
Kyra's relatives posted their condolences and tributes on social media for Kyra, who was remembered as a "beautiful angel."
"We will miss you so much. I remember when we were in Cebu and you [were] three years old then looking back I held you in my arms.. I just can't believe that you're gone," one family member wrote.
Sydney Mayor Clover Moore said she was deeply saddened by the shocking accident.
"Our sympathy is with the young woman's family and friends and the light rail driver and operators," she said on Twitter.
Police are investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.