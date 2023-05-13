Weekly Wrap: High praise to our nurses ... and our mums

Hello readers,
In recent years the concept of "frontline workers" has changed substantially.
Previously the words would have brought to mind - but not limited to - the likes of soldiers on the battlefield; police at the scene of some crisis; or firefighters jousting a blaze.
COVID changed that, with a new breed of frontline fighters receiving recognition for their courage in the face of personal danger .... our nurses.
Friday, May 12, marked International Nurses Day; a celebration of those constantly in the frontline of care.
This year's motto for the event was 'Our Nurses, Our Future'.
As the largest health system in the country, NSW employs more than 53,000 nurses and midwives.
Among those who celebrated on Friday were the St George and Sutherland Child and Family Health team, who make it their mission to support children and families in the area.
A week ago, nominations opened for the 2023 NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards. Locals have been urged to make their nominations online by the June 23. For more details and to nominate visit here.
After much back and forth deliberation, two new options have been put forward for a Mortdale masterplan.
The plans have been placed on public exhibition by Georges River Council for residents to have their say. The exhibition period will continue until July 9.
Option 1A provides for a line of six-storey buildings along Pitt Street, around the Ellen Subway and in Railway Parade, on the other side of the train line, next to recently constructed six-seven storey buildings.
Option 2A would provide a maximum of four-storey buildings along the spine of the suburb, from Pitt Street into Morts Road, with a six-storeys confined to the other side of the train tracks as in Option 1A.
The council will host a number of community workshops in coming weeks.
Our local aid organisations, including the Salvos, have confirmed what we already knew - families are doing it tough contending with the high cost of living.
Shire Salvos told the Leader they are seeing "a new type of client" seeking help as the cost-of-living crisis deepens and mortgage interest rates spiral.
David Godkin, the mission leader at the the Salvation Army's Miranda social welfare hub said, "Some of the regulars we get are struggling every day, but we are also seeing some new clients who are coming once or twice a month and seeking food or help to pay their electricity bills".
The Salvos annual Red Shield appeal was launched in the shire on May 10, at Tradies Gymea and will be held on May 20-21.
It would be remiss of me to end this week's wrap without sending a big shot of love and thanks to the mums out there (mine in particular) ... happy Mother's Day, thanks for being you and for all that you do.
As always, I would urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
