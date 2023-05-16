From street to waterfront

Held by the same family since 1930, this property sits on approximately 1232 square metres and hosts two separate homes, both of which are partly-updated brick residences.
"With two homes on the block, the property would suit extended families or those wanting to live in one, while renting the other," said agent Michael Larkings.
"It would also be particularly ideal for families with young children, because the sandy tidal waterfront gives it added child-safe, recreational waterside lifestyle appeal," he continued.
"The property is peacefully positioned in a quiet, waterfront cul-de-sac, enjoying a scenic natural ambience close to shops, transport and schools."
The main (lower) waterfront residence features four bedrooms, two living areas, two bathrooms, a renovated kitchen, an outdoor spa, and a double carport. It offers spacious outdoor entertaining areas on both levels. It also provides easy access through the landscaped gardens to a boatshed, a boat-ramp and a level lawn at the water's edge of Neale's Inlet.
Meanwhile the street-level house has two bedrooms and its elevated position provides picturesque water views over the bay. It also has an internally-accessed double garage along with off-street parking for several more vehicles.
