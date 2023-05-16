St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
53 Yowie Avenue, Caringbah South

By Sutherland House of the Week
May 17 2023 - 9:30am
From street to waterfront
6 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 53 Yowie Avenue, Caringbah South
  • Auction: 6pm May 23
  • Agency: Location Real Estate Sales & Consulting
  • Contact: Michael Larkings 0418 280 583, or Rhiff Larkings 0412 223 099
  • Inspect: By appointment

Held by the same family since 1930, this property sits on approximately 1232 square metres and hosts two separate homes, both of which are partly-updated brick residences.

