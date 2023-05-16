Prime bayside position

The best features of this property are "the stunning water views and location," said associate director Liam Tsaprazis.
It is "by far one of the best pockets in the St George Area. It's a very rare offering," he added.
"Situated on the beachfront [with] bayside walks and local cafes, always makes this a very sought-after suburb."
It is also across from Vanston Baths, an easy walk to bus services, and mere minutes from Sans Souci Public School.
The layout of the two-level structure provides a three-bedroom home on the lower level, as well as a self-contained one bedroom home on the upper level with its own private access.
Whatever you chose to do with each level though, the property "would suit a family looking to build their forever home."
Overall the home is a lovely blend of classic charm and modern functionality.
The lower level offers defined living zones plus an appealing front terrace. You will also find the original timber floorboards and ornate ceilings throughout, along with a stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a family bathroom featuring floor-to-ceiling tiles.
The property also has a child-friendly backyard to play in, along with a tandem lock-up garage and a carport over the driveway.
