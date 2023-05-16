St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
5 Vanston Parade, Sandringham

By St George House of the Week
May 17 2023 - 9:25am
Prime bayside position
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 5 Vanston Parade, Sandringham
  • Auction: 11.15am May 20
  • Agency: McGrath, Sans Souci
  • Contact: Liam Tsaprazis 0410 883 560
  • Inspect: By appointment

The best features of this property are "the stunning water views and location," said associate director Liam Tsaprazis.

