304/3 Dune Walk, Woolooware

By Prestige Property
May 17 2023 - 9:20am
An unparalleled lifestyle
2 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 304/3 Dune Walk, Woolooware
  • Auction: 6pm June 6
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property Cronulla
  • Contact: Melissa Hatheier, 0419 213 146
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This property enjoys panoramic views over Woolooware Bay and our city skyline from nearly every room in the apartment, so you can visually connect with nature, every single day," said agent Melissa Hatheier.

