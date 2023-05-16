An unparalleled lifestyle

"This property enjoys panoramic views over Woolooware Bay and our city skyline from nearly every room in the apartment, so you can visually connect with nature, every single day," said agent Melissa Hatheier.
Moreover, the layout takes advantage of this because "the open plan flows straight out to a covered balcony - the perfect spot to enjoy the ever-changing view."
As for the building, "this location in Woolooware Bay is where you come to life because you have incredible facilities on your doorstep; three pools including an indoor lap pool, gym, sauna and spa to keep you fit, plus the choice of a child-friendly lagoon pool or the roof-top infinity pool and barbecue area.
"The community here is also very welcoming and social, with locals getting together regularly for a catch up."
Therefore "this property will suit any buyer who wants a healthy, low-maintenance lifestyle in completely tranquil and breathtaking surrounds."
The area's future is also quite promising. "Living here at Woolooware Bay is about to get even more exciting with the soon-to-be-open Bay Central shopping precinct featuring two major supermarkets, over 50 retail shops, eateries and two waterfront restaurants."
You'll be able to "leave the car in the carpark and stroll on over."
