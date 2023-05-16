Extra funding in the federal budget to expand bulk billing by GPs for children under 16, pensioners and concession card holders has been welcomed by residents and doctors in Sutherland Shire and St George.
However, the extra incentive may only apply to a standard consultation, from six minutes to under 20 minutes, and it appears will not be available on weekends after midday on Saturday.
At present, the government pays a GP who chooses to bulk bill an incentive of $6.85 for a standard consultation for children under 16, pensioners and concession card holders. From November 1, this will be tripled to $20.65 for people in the designated groups.
The government hopes the move will not only lead to many more patients being bulk billed, but will also take pressure off hospital emergency departments.
There is no obligation on GPs to bulk bill, and some experts believe the biggest winners will be practices, which already don't charge.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers estimates the change will benefit around 11 million people, including around five million children, while Health Minister Mark Butler described it as "the largest increase to the bulk-billing incentive in the 40-year history of Medicare".
Most people interviewed by the Leader at Southgate Shopping Centre and Carss Bush Park applauded the measure, while GPs, who have been withdrawing from bulk billing, are happy, but want more details.
A group of women with young children from St George and Sutherland Shire (pictured above), who met playing AFL together, were among those keen to learn more.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said the funding "will effectively support GPs to flexibly provide care to their patients in the way that works best for them, including bulk billing patients who need it".
Dr Catherine Errey, at Engadine Medical Centre, said the extra funding "will take the pressure off and is a good first step towards making general practice sustainable.
"However, we still need to see the details. It will be unfortunate, for instance, if it is not available on weekends after midday on Saturday," she said.
"Our practice bulk bills the people in those groups wherever possible.
"The reality is some people can't afford the gap. I try to take the time to have that conversation with each patient.
"It has been getting harder to bulk bill because there hasn't been an increase in government Medicare rebates for a very long time.
"There are not a lot of practices that bulk bill everyone. If you are going to run like that you are going to have to see a lot of patients, so you cant spend much time with them."
Dr Errey said there were other pleasing allocations in the health budget, including $445.1 million over five years to increase the incentive for GPs to have nurses and allied health professionals working with them in practices.
"There is also funding to allow GPs to open longer," she said. "I don't know how that will work, but I hope it will be helpful to keep these services going."
A doctor at the Menai Marketplace Medical Centre, who did not wish to be named, said, "We already bulk bill 100 per cent, but it has been getting much harder to do so. We need to see more details of the budget, but we would be able to use extra funds to invest in extra technology and infection control".
Other budget feedback included:
Georgia Vardas, of Sylvania: "I think they should be helping the people most in need, but they also need to be reminded life has become very expensive for everyone, particularly with the high interest rates. My medical centre bulk bills children, but recently advised they are going to charge on weekends".
Pam Preston, of Miranda: "I think the budget helps a lot of the people who need it the most".
Andrew Kisten, of Kogarah Bay: "The budget won't curb inflation and there is nothing there for future development or infrastructure, such as high speed rail. It relies on the export of resources. You definitely need to help some groups, but you also need to keep people in employment. We should be putting more money into training and encouraging people into employment".
Grant McKirdy, of Blakehurst: "No government has ever worried about self-funded retirees. I just hope there are no more superannuation surprises".
Rev Ross Ryan, of Blakehurst: "The government has targeted the budget well to help those in most need, but they also need to do more to help that group".
Phil Ashton, of Sylvania, "How will they reduce inflation when they are increasing heavy vehicles taxation by about six per cent"?
Gabrielle Warrington, a mental health nurse: "There is not enough spending on mental health".
Matt McGloin, of Cronulla: "They are trying to destroy the middle class - the people trying to help themselves".
Reg Clarke, of Alfords Point: "I think it is a fair budget, but my concern is housing. I don't want the younger generation to struggle with high interest rates because it creates incredible stress. I want people to be able to afford rental accommodation."
Branco Kiss, of Hurstville: "I am very pleased they are helping poorer people".
Robin Hunt, of Blakehurst: "We are letting too many people into the country. There are not enough homes for the people who are already here without increasing the pressure".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.