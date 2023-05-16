St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George and Shire residents and doctors have their say about federal budget

May 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Special interest group at Carss Bush Park - Jen Ward and Georgiana; Erica Martin and Harriet and Darcy; Christine McCutcheon and Evelyn; Chereta Daylight. Picture John Veage
Extra funding in the federal budget to expand bulk billing by GPs for children under 16, pensioners and concession card holders has been welcomed by residents and doctors in Sutherland Shire and St George.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

