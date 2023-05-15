St George Illawarra Dragons skipper Ben Hunt played his 300th NRL match on Saturday when he ran out to face the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.
Hunt became the 47th player to join the NRL's famed "300-game club" in an historic moment for the hard-nosed halfback and those who have supported him throughout the journey.
He becomes the seventh member of the "300-game club" to wear the Red V, joining Benji Marshall, Darius Boyd, Josh Morris, Luke Priddis, Brent Kite and Andrew McCullough.
The 33-year-old, who was the inaugural NYC under 20s player-of-the-year in 2008, said that he was pleasantly surprised to have reached such a major milestone.
"I guess its something that I never really thought about when I started playing NRL.
"I was always just happy and grateful to be playing the game that I love and it snuck up pretty quick, to be honest.
"The last couple years, you know, a couple people mention it to you here and there that it's coming up and, yeah, I just feel very privileged and lucky to be playing the game and to get 300."
Hunt, played his junior football with the Blackwater Crushers in Queensland's Central Highlands, credits his family for helping him reach such impressive heights.
The milestone was celebrated by the club on the Gold Coast with Hunt's family and current and former teammates and coaches, including Kevin Walters.
Hunt's father Geoff said It meant everything to them.
"So proud. You won't get anywhere unless you're tough, train, and be playing harder than anyone else and that's what it's all about."
