The Cowboys comfortable 42-22 victory over the Dragons spoilt milestone man Ben Hunt's 300th NRL game. A seven-minute first half attack saw North Queensland run in three tries while Jayden Sullivan was in the sin bin.
This put the game beyond doubt with the Cowboys sending the Dragons to their sixth straight defeat and they now remain winless away from home this season.
The night started good for Hunt, with the versatile veteran setting up Jack de Belin for the first points of the game after just three minutes, but the Cowboys hit straight back as Chad Townsend and Kyle Feldt combined to level the score at 6-6.
After losing their past five games with a margin of six points or less, and having it all to play for, the Dragons defence leaked more than 40 points against the Cowboys team.
Dragons hooker Moses Mbye was almost lost for words and said it was a backward step.
"It's so disappointing. It's really hard to identify what our issue is at the minute. We're trying really hard.
"We're probably trying too hard, to be honest, but tonight was just so disappointing. We turned over a lot of ball during periods where we had opportunities ... that first half, we just shot ourselves in the foot and the rest is history.
"We're just in a rut at the moment, it's like we're just forgetting how to win, to ice games." he said
In the game, Mbye came on in place of halfback Jayden Sullivan, who had been in the sin bin, with coach Anthony Griffin opting to try and stiffen the defence in the middle and move Hunt back from hooker to halfback.
Mbye praised his skipper as one of the team's best every week, saying he, along with staff and fans, were being let down by the playing group being unable to get results each week.
"He's probably the oldest bloke out there and he's toiling away, he's got his gloves up and he's had his gloves up all year."
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said It was disappointing.
"Our execution was nowhere near where it needed to be and that was the whole crux of the game."
The Dragons now face a short turnaround with a return back home to face the Roosters at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday night - their second game against the also out of form Tricolours in a month.
They have a tough run before their second bye with the Roosters, Dolphins, Panthers and Rabbitohs, and they need to turn things around now.
We're just in a rut ,it's like we're forgetting how to win- Moses Mybe
