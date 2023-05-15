St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sixth straight defeat for disappointing Red V

John Veage
John Veage
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 10:00am
Moses Mbye praised his skipper Ben Hunt as one of the team's best every week. Picture NRL Images
The Cowboys comfortable 42-22 victory over the Dragons spoilt milestone man Ben Hunt's 300th NRL game. A seven-minute first half attack saw North Queensland run in three tries while Jayden Sullivan was in the sin bin.

