Platypus have been released into Royal National Park after absence of 50 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe releases a platypus in Royal National Park. Picture R Freeman, UNSW
Platypus have returned to Royal National Park, after being locally extinct for 50 years.

