Wildlife photographer Greg Tannos spotted "well over 100 humpback whales" while walking along the Cape Bailey track between Cape Solander and Boat Harbour.
"What made this even more interesting was seeing so many of these whales coming within 100 metres to 200 metres of the coastline," said Mr Tannos, of Alfords Point, after his experience on Friday June 2.
"What started out as a casual walk from Kurnell to Cronulla ended up being one of the most exciting land base whale watching experiences you could only ever dream about.
"Watching these massive creatures up this close and hearing their sounds as they exhaled plumes of mist into the air and sucked in their next breath was surreal.
"Then to see numerous breaches in all directions, at times not knowing which way to look, took this experience to the next level.
"Just WOW".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
