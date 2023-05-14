Rockdale Ilinden scored two goals in the last ten minutes to produce a Mother's Day special against Blacktown City winning 2-1 at Landen Stadium.
Blacktown's scored first in the 36th minute leaving Rockdale to chase with Will Mutch hitting the equaliser in the 87th minute.
Rockdale earnt a penalty in the 97th minute with captain Alec Urosevski slotting the ball home, producing one of the best wins of the season.
Rockdale will face St George City at home on Sunday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
