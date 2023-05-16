Putting the focus on people's abilities Advertising Feature

With support from NOVA Employment, George has been with Air & Odour Management for about three years now. Pictures supplied.

NOVA Employment's slogan is "Focus on ability".

NOVA assists employers see the value in hiring people who are living with a disability, as well as assisting each of those people gain the skills needed to become valued members of the workforce.

Their stated purpose is "we help employers find motivated and keen employees and help people that have a disability find and develop their careers."

One such example is George who has been working for Air & Odour Management located in Kingsgrove for the past three years.

"We manufacture hoods and specialise in filtration systems for restaurants, cafes, hotels; anything with a commercial kitchen," explained Cindy Bolomey from AOM.

Technicians will go out and swap the filters in these different systems regularly, usually once a week for each filter.

George uses the appropriate products and methods to clean the various hospitality (kitchen) air filters which Air & Odour Management service.

George works full-time (40 hours a week) and his role - based in the warehouse - is to inspect and clean those filter cells, and ensure all the right types and sizes of cells are ready to go for the swaps that need to occur the next day.



He will also occasionally go out on site with the technicians when they do those swaps.

George says that he quite likes the early starts - usually before sunrise - as well as being trusted with the responsibility of opening up the warehouse so he can get started on his work for the day.

Cindy says that George not only works autonomously but he is also the best person to ask if someone wanted to know which cleaning products are most appropriate for a particular type or application of filter.



Cindy also said that George is the only person on site with his knowledge and skills for cleaning the electrostatic filters.

George's role is not only important for Air & Odour Management, it is vital for all their clients.

Every kitchen in the food hospitality sector needs a very effective and correctly-functioning filtration system in order to manage the air quality not just for staff and patrons inside the building, but for the exhausted air reaching the neighbours around them.



All the grease, smoke and other particles and odours need to be filtered properly in order to avoid complaints or other issues.

Starting early each morning, George also ensures all the correct cells are ready to go for the swaps which are scheduled to occur the next day.

All the while, NOVA Employment continues to provide George with any training and coaching he may need.

Cindy also appreciates NOVA's free service. NOVA ensures each person is the right fit for the business that they join and the role that they will perform.