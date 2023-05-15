There's nothing better for older Sharks fans then to see their side beat rivals Manly, especially at their Northern Beaches home ground.
The Sharks looked like world-beaters in the first half before just holding off a fast-finishing desperate Manly side recording a 20-14 win at 4 Pines Park.
The Sharks led 14-0 with converted tries to a rampaging Royce Hunt and slick Sione Katoa before extending it to 18 in the second half through Jesse Ramien but the Sea Eagles put some pressure on and owned the final quarter to reduce the score to six late in the game.
It was a good contest, they turned up and so did we- Craig Fitzgibbon
The Sharks had lost Siosifa Talakai (neck) and Oregon Kaufusi (illness) before the game had started with Connor Tracey and Cameron McInnes promoted to the starting side but when Briton Nikora flew past Tom Trbojevic on the right edge all signs pointed to a Sharks win.
The Sharks right edge was once again their biggest strength with Nikora's effort to get past Tom Trbojevic and send Jesse Ramien over the line proving to be the eventual match-winning play.
Once again the fans felt a bit of pressure at the back end but the Sharks held on for a much-needed win after their lacklustre performance against the Dolphins last week and they now sit in fourth p[lace on the ladder after round 11.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he felt like they had plenty of ball in the first half but had the right, with the way they defended.
"It was a good contest, they turned up and so did we.
"The second half we had no ball. A 12-4 penalty count makes it hard when you're on the end of that."
Nicho Hynes continues to press for an Origin debut with 18 runs and a try assist in the clash but Penrith incumbent Five-eighth Jarome Luai - who has felt pressure to keep his Origin spot over the reigning Dally M medallist Hynes - was the star in their 48-4 win over the Roosters with two try assists, two line breaks and a try.
The Jersey Flegg Sharks also started fast and kept the foot well and truly on the throats of the Sea Eagles scoring a resounding 40-4 victory to maintain their position towards the top of the competition table.
The Sharks will now take their next home game to Coffs Harbour for a clash against the Knights on Saturday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
