St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds attend Eurovision party in Hurstville

May 15 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early Sunday morning, Georges River Council hosted Australia's biggest Live Eurovision Broadcast Party in Hurstville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.