Hundreds attend Eurovision party in Hurstville

Early Sunday morning, Georges River Council hosted Australia's biggest Live Eurovision Broadcast Party in Hurstville.
The spectacular event saw 400 passionate Eurovision fans dressed in their boldest and brighest costumes enter the Marana Auditorium at 4.15am to watch the grand final while cheering on their favourite performers and countries.
Among the fans were international visitors who arrived straight from the United Kingdom, fans from interstate and across Syndey plus groups of local mums celebrating Mother's Day early with their kids. Fans danced until the sun came up and kicked on at the EuroDisco after the live broadcast wrapped up.
This is the fourth year Georges River Council has hosted its Live Eurovision Broadcast Party in Hurstville. The event is one of Council's major drawcards, promoting its diverse community and providing fans with the space to have fun and be united by music.
This year, Council's Live Eurovision Broadcast Party was emceed by Sydney drag entertainer, Charisma Belle and featured interactive activities including a 360 glamcam, British themed backdrops, full English breakfast and barista-made coffee, a EuroBar and heaps of prizes for fans to enjoy.
