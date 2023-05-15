Loyalty, respect, determination and friendship is alive and well as two Gymea Gorilla players celebrated their 300th game.
Logan O'Grady and Jack Allen both started playing for the Gorillas at four, and they have played every year since becoming the 8th and 9th players to reach this milestone in the clubs 61 year history.
Gymea thanked Logan and Jack for showing loyalty to one club and their determination to play A Grade football.
They also celebrated a win over Joeys 18-14 .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
