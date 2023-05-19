The Regals Musical Society is bringing CARRIE the Musical, to Rockdale Town Hall in June.
With cast and production team from St George and Sutherland Shire, this entirely local performance will delight with fright.
The cult classic is based on Stephen King's first novel, and tells the story of a teenage misfit who is bullied by the popular crowd in school and at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother at home.
Things change however, when Carrie discovers she has a special power, and prom night becomes 'A Night We'll Never Forget.' This story, now 49 years old, has become ingrained in popular culture through three movies adaptations, a move sequel, and a special musical episode of the TV Show Riverdale.
The musical itself has become legendary after closing after only five performances on Broadway in the 1980s due to its exorbitant costs. The writers (Lawrence D. Cohen-screenwriter of the 1976 film version, Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford-writers of Fame) then refused hundreds of requests to stage the musical. Interest and demand finally convinced the authors to revisit the piece, and in 2012, an updated version hit off-Broadway.
This is the version that will be presented from June 9-18 starring Sydney theatre mainstays Ebony Cooper and Michele Lansdown as Carrie White and her mother Margaret. The intense scenes and duets where these two dynamic actors face off will leave the audience with chills.
Other scenes introduce the audience to Carrie's classmates and teachers. Well-intentioned Sue and Tommy accidentally kick off the chain of events that finds Carrie attending the senior prom, while vindictive Chris and her boyfriend, Billy, lead the bullying and plot the brutal act that will to the dramatic finale.
The cast is led by director Jason Oxenham, musical director Thomas McCorquodale, and choreographer Lauren Butler.
Prices from $39-$49.
Parental guidance is advised for those 12 and younger.
Luminosity, a collection of works inspired by the St George environment by artist Virginia Villa will open at Hurstville Museum and Gallery on Saturday, May 20.
Virginia's works showcase the tranquility of the bays, parks and rivers that support the people of the area. The relationship between the waterways and the community remain a constant theme of her works.
The opening will take place from 2.30pm to 4pm and entry is free. Booking is recommended for catering purposes. Call 9330 6444. The gallery is located at 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville.
Kogarah Historicla Society will host a special meeting at Carss Cottage Museum on Monday, May 22, from 10am to noon.
A home cooked morning tea will be provided outside the museum followed by a talk from historian and author Beverley Earnshaw OAM, who will offer tales of "the saucy ladies of the female factory".
Cost is $5 per person and it includes the morning tea and a ticket in the lucky door prize draw.
For bookings call Adele Ryan on 9529 6730. The museum is at the end of Carwar Avenue, Carss Park. Visit kogarah.historicalsociety.com.au for more information about the society.
More than two million children around the country are expected to take part in a session of storytelling., performance and craft making for National Simultaneous Storytime 2023.
The event will be held from 10.30am to 11.15am on Wednesday, May 24, at multiple locations, including Clive James Library at Kogarah and Penshurst Library.
Those taking part in teh free event will be treated to a reading from this year's book, The speedy Sloth by Rebecca Young.
Bookings are not required for either gathering.
Presented by Georges River Council, Gidju Murra: Weaving and Art for Small Hands, will be held at Oatley Library from 11am to 12.30pm on Thursday, May 25.
Attendees will join Muruwarri artist Virginia Keft for an interactive weaving and collage workshop aimed at children and families.
Participants will be invited to play creatively with indigenous weaving techniques while using a variety of materials. It is suitable for those aged three to six years and their families.
The workshop is free, but bookings are essential via tinyurl.com/2zvckbx3.
The library is located at 26 Letitia Street, Oatley.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
