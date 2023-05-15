St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Matters with Chris Minns: Giving our teachers the job security they deserve

May 15 2023 - 2:30pm
"Since 2017, just 63 per cent of the teacher's workforce in NSW public schools have had the security of a permanent position," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
Before the State election, I made a promise to the people of Kogarah to fix the critical teacher shortage and improve the job security of our local teachers.

