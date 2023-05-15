Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Mark your calendars for Un[contained] Arts Festival

I am thrilled to announce that the Un[contained] Arts Festival is returning to Kogarah-bolder and better than ever in June.
Our winter event is one of south Sydney's biggest outdoor art festivals and it is an honour to host and showcase some of the most impressive artistic talents from all over the Sydney region.
You'll see large-scale installations with small discoverable artworks, but it is a chance for you to also uncover incidental art experiences, immersive activities involving dynamic live performances, sound, light, and colour. Kids, big and small, will be spellbound!
When we started this event in 2021, we attracted over 26,000 people and it was even nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards. We held the event for the second time in June last year and it attracted over 38,000 people. It's easy to understand why its growing in popularity.
Events like this are important on so many levels. Public art not only enhances our urban environment and transforms a landscape, but it can also support shared community values, heighten our awareness to important issues and provides the community with greater access to culture. It also promotes belonging, economic growth and sustainability while creating a festive element in our city for residents and visitors to Georges River.
This is an accessible event, inviting people from all walks of life, across all abilities, to take part in a celebration of creativity. It's family friendly and you can even bring your dog along.
Why not make an evening of it? There will be mouth-watering food trucks to grab some dinner and dessert. I look forward to seeing you all enjoying the art and experiences soon, be sure to mark it in your calendars.
This three-day event will be held from Friday 23 June to Sunday 25 June, between 4.30pm-10.30pm at Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, in Kogarah.
You can find out more on Council's Un[Contained] Arts Festival events page.
