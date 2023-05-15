Bayside celebrates contribution of seniors and mums

There was plenty of energy and celebration at the Bayside Seniors' High Tea at Rockdale Town Hall last Friday.
Seniors were entertained by harpist and performer Sheba Williams, joining in a sing-a-long and taking to the dance floor.
"It's a very small way we at Council show our appreciation for the hard work of our seniors," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
The Seniors' Tea was part of a special weekend in Bayside.
On Sunday, the council acknowledged the contribution of mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers and other mother figures.
The council joined community members in honouring mothers in Bayside by planting trees for mum at two sites in Bayside, one at Hillsdale and other at Bexley North.
"It's our opportunity to really show our appreciation for everything they've done and continue to do for us," Cr Christina Curry said.
"Of course, we should be thankful for our mothers all year round and not just on the second Sunday of May each year."
The council will also hold another High Tea for seniors on 20 May at Botany Town Hall.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
