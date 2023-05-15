St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kamper reminds spectators to respect junior players

May 16 2023 - 8:30am
The Shoosh for Kids campaign is being held across NSW throughout May and involves sports clubs, their members and sporting associations promoting positive spectator behaviour so that kids want to keep coming back to play junior sport.
With the winter sports season underway, NSW Sports Minister and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper is reminding spectators of the very simple message - if you don't have anything nice to say, then shoosh for kids.

