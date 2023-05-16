St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Investigations continue following subsidence at Kempt Field, Hurstville

By Jim Gainsford
May 16 2023 - 11:30am
Georges River Council closed a large part of Kempt Field in December, 2022, to reduce the safety risk to the community following safety concerns due to the subsidence of the pedestrian pathway and part of the playground equipment. Picture: Chris Lane
Georges River Council continues to meet with NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) to ascertain the condition of Kempt Field, Hurstville.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

