Investigations continue following subsidence at Kempt Field, Hurstville

Georges River Council continues to meet with NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) to ascertain the condition of Kempt Field, Hurstville.
The council closed a large part of Kempt Field in December, 2022, to reduce the safety risk to the community following safety concerns due to the subsidence of the pedestrian pathway and part of the playground equipment.
Ongoing investigation and monitoring of subsidence and contamination of the site is being undertaken by consultants engaged by DPIE.
This investigation will determine the long-term management of the site and usability by the community, a council spokesperson said.
A meeting was held on 27 April 2023 to discuss the development of a Communication Plan by DPIE to better inform the community of current site concerns, ongoing management, and future remediation actions.
DPIE agreed to the development of this plan and will provide Council with information as it progresses.
Georges River Council continues to close a section of the site to mitigate safety concerns to the community.
"This fencing is inspected regularly to minimise unsanctioned ingress by community members," the council spokesperson said.
"Council is preparing an Asbestos Management Plan for the site and will investigate further measures to ensure community safety until rectification measures are developed and actioned by DPIE."
The site, which was previously a brickworks, was filled to become a reserve around 1977. It is NSW Government-owned and has been under the care, control and management of Council for more than 40 years.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
