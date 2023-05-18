"My Nonna grew up in a small town named Librizzi and my Nonno Carmelo lived in a neighbouring village," Furnari said. "He fought in WW2, initially on Germany's side due to Italy's allegiance to Germany. He was captured by the British and taken to a Prisoner of War camp in England. However, with his kind nature, he managed to befriend some of the English guards, and even learned some English from them. When England released the Italian prisoners, they were dropped off from a central point which was extremely far from where my Nonno lived. No transport was arranged for the soldiers to get home and so my Nonno walked. When he finally arrived near his hometown, the woman who would later become his mother-in-law, saw him walking alone, and walked him all the way to his home.

