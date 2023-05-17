Nominations for the upcoming Zero Barriers Business Excellence Awards 2023 are now open.
The awards recognise businesses and services that have made an exceptional commitment to be more accessible and inclusive of their community.
The Multicultural Network will host the awards with the support of 13 NSW member councils.
NSW business or service winners will be chosen for the categories of Social Access and Inclusion, Physical Access and Inclusion, Communication and Marketing and inclusive Employer.
Businesses can self-nominate or be nominated by a community member. Small businesses and services that have taken steps to be inclusive of people with disability are encouraged to submit their nominations.
The awards are open to all businesses and services in NSW who have joined Zero Barriers.
Zero Barriers is a businesses and services support project that aims to eliminate barriers for people with disability when shopping, using services or participate in activities in their communities. The project takes a practical approach, working with businesses and services to make small changes to become more inclusive and accessible.
Presenting at the June 6 event will be Georges River Mayor Nick Katris and Minister for Families and Communities, Kate Washington, including Minister for Disability Inclusion as the keynote speaker.
If you would like to nominate your business or know of a business or service in the community that you believe has provided exceptional inclusive service to their customers and client, nominate them by May 19, 5pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
