St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Anthony Albanese thanks aged care staff and pushes 15 per cent pay rise during HammondCare Miranda visit

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 16 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese, Anika Wells and Mile Baird with HammondCare Miranda nurses, care workers and other staff. Picture supplied
Anthony Albanese, Anika Wells and Mile Baird with HammondCare Miranda nurses, care workers and other staff. Picture supplied

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited the HammondCare Miranda aged care facility, thanking nurses and other employees for their work and praising the operator for committing to pass on the federal budget's 15 per cent pay rise for workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.