Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited the HammondCare Miranda aged care facility, thanking nurses and other employees for their work and praising the operator for committing to pass on the federal budget's 15 per cent pay rise for workers.
Mr Albanese, together with Aged Care Minister Anika Wells, called on all aged care bosses to follow the example of HammondCare.
"HammondCare is one of the remarkable institutions that provides quality care and values its workforce," Mr Albanese said.
HammondCare chief executive and former NSW premier Mike Baird, who advocated for the 15 per cent pay rise, said the improved wages were overdue recognition for the nurses, care workers, chefs and everyone else providing frontline aged care.
Mr Albanese and Ms Wells were shown over the new Mason aged care home, a $25 million, 60-bed, multi-level aged care home for frail aged residents, which was opened by former Prime Minister and Cook MP Scott Morrison in October last year.
The innovative design comprises six apartments, each with 10 residents, to maximise care and offer a home-like environment.
Mr Baird said, "What's so special about having the Prime Minister and the Aged Care Minister here is that they've said to these care workers and these nurses here today and those across the sector that you matter".
"Our country has said you matter -we value you and everything you do and it's something we are very proud of," he said.
Ms Wells said it was "a tonic" meeting staff and hearing what the 15 per cent means to them.
"It will be lifechanging as it increases pay packets by $7000 a year for care workers and $10,000 for nurses," she said.
"Aged care workers and aged care nurses do some of the most important work in the country looking after some of the most vulnerable Australians and helping our older Australians age well.
"For so long, they have been undervalued. We are not just giving them our thanks -- we are giving them a pay rise 15 per cent above the award."
Ms Wells said it was the federal government's "clear expectation" that all providers would sign the pledge and pass on every cent to workers.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.