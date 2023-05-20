This little lady is too young to realise it yet, but her chosen name is trending an upwards climb.
The most popular baby names in NSW have been revealed, with some interesting changes to what's popular for boys and girls.
NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages released its latest records showing what the top names are in the state.
Noah has bumped Oliver from the top spot for the first time in eight years, with Leo landing in third place.
Charlotte jumped two places to take out most popular name for girls, replacing Olivia which fell to fourth, while Amelia has gone back-to-back in second place.
A notable trend is the growing popularity of the unisex name Remy, which skyrockets to 78th spot, with more than 100 boys taking the unisex name along with 23 girls.
It was Remi, however, that proved a more popular spelling for girls with 161 counts and just 41 for boys.
Remy was the chosen name and spelling for the latest addition in the Aitken family of Sylvania, which welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 3, born at Sutherland Hospital.
Mum Kate said the name Remy was a clear favourite.
"We were in the mindset of not going with a totally unique name but something fresh and new," Mrs Aitken said.
"We like the look of the 'y' at the end a bit better than the 'i'. We also went with Jane as her middle name in honour of my mother."
Mum and dad Ryan knew they were having a girl, but they were tossing up other names in the early days.
"We had a lot of names I liked that my Ryan didn't. Charlotte, Amelia, Grace - which are all popular," Mrs Aitken said.
Remy is said to have derived from France, with Latin origin meaning "oarsman".
'She's been a dream, which has been helpful in my recovery and adjusting to newborn life," Mrs Aitken said.
Names that have dropped in popularity include Joshua and Lara, while Hallie has climbed the ranks. Other traditional names including Muhammad and Gabriella have also increased in popularity, with both jumping eight and 11 spots respectively since last year.
Classic names like Evelyn, Jack and Henry have remained popular, with William being a consistent stand-out.
Top 10 baby names in NSW for boys and girls
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
