Makutchen Organics Oatley business destroyed in fire

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:00pm
The business owner's home was destroyed by fire on May 9, burning all his equipment and stock. Picture supplied
Oatley business Makutchen Organics, which was established by Sam Faill in 2010 at Kirrawee after discovering the benefits of fermented foods and drinks for gut health, is starting from scratch, after it was destroyed by a fire.

