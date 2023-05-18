Oatley business Makutchen Organics, which was established by Sam Faill in 2010 at Kirrawee after discovering the benefits of fermented foods and drinks for gut health, is starting from scratch, after it was destroyed by a fire.
The business grew and Sam was running out of a commercial space when first starting out. Then COVID-19 struck and the business was scaled down. But on May 9, the production area that was set-up at Sam's place of residence, burnt down, destroying stock, equipment and the property.
The initial idea for the business was born from Sam's kitchen.
"The penny dropped after seeing an improvement in my health from a chronic long-term illness," Sam said.
"I had proof these products had healing properties I started to share my testimony to my work colleagues and massage clients, and soon realised I needed to produce the products.
"Soon it was a growing business supporting myself and my children with a steady and growing income. The products were received well and I soon had an enthusiastic following of consumers. It gave me so much joy, knowing I was helping others.
Sam has launched a GoFundMe campaign to try to get the business back up and running.
"We have lost everything - my business and also my partner's building tools from 30 years of working in his carpentry and construction business," Sam said.
"Having only recently moved to the space in December 2022 we were remiss in getting insurance coverage for our businesses and our personal contents."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
