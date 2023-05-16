St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin sacked

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Griffin at the game against the Dolphins at WIN Stadium in April. Picture by Adam McLean
Anthony Griffin at the game against the Dolphins at WIN Stadium in April. Picture by Adam McLean

St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin has been sacked, with the board saying "performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club's expectations".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.