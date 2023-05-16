St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin has been sacked, with the board saying "performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club's expectations".
Griffin's departure is immediate, with assistant coach Ryan Carr taking over as interim coach while the club seeks to appoint a replacement for Griffin.
Carr ran training at WIN Stadium on Tuesday morning.
In social media posts, many fans blamed the club board for their handling of the situation, which began before a ball was kicked this season when they told Griffin they were looking at possible replacements.
In a statement, the club said: "The Dragons Board has elected to end the tenure of head coach Anthony Griffin, effective immediately".
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb "thanked Griffin for his contribution to the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons".
"These decisions are never taken lightly and on behalf of the club I want to thank Anthony for all his hard work during his time at the Dragons," Webb said.
"Unfortunately our performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club's expectations so it was decided he should finish up his duties this week."
The Dragons are second from the bottom of the NRL ladder after just two wins from 10 games this season.
They are in danger of getting their first ever wooden spoon.
Former Dragons star Jason Ryles, who is an assistant coach to Trent Robinson at the Roosters, is the front-runner to replace Griffin, with premiership winning captain Ben Hornby also being considered.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.