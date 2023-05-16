St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wear Orange on Wednesday to say thanks to SES volunteers

May 16 2023 - 2:30pm
Wearing orange this Wednesday 17 May is one small way to show your support for SES volunteers. Pictured are the voluteers of the Hurstville SES unit.
Wednesday is WOW Day where people are encouraged to wear orange to show their appreciation for the volunteers of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES).

