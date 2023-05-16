Wear Orange on Wednesday to say thanks to SES volunteers

Wednesday is WOW Day where people are encouraged to wear orange to show their appreciation for the volunteers of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES).
Wear Orange Wednesday, otherwise known as WOW Day, is celebrated on Wednesday 17 May, which falls during National Volunteer Week (15-23 May 2023).
What you can do to show your appreciation:
- Wear orange on Wednesday,
- Decorate the office orange,
- Record a message thanking our volunteers and share to your stories tagging the SES,
- Share your thanks in the comments of our posts.
- Tag a volunteer you know in our posts let them know you appreciate them.
SES hopes to see lots of Orange photos using the hashtag #ThankYouSES.
"We all know, love and respect the work of our SES volunteers, through storms and floods they are always there," Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib said.
"Selflessly looking out for all of us and doing so without asking for thanks or praise," Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib said.
"Wearing orange this Wednesday 17 May is one small way to show your support for our amazing volunteers."
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York echoed Mr Dib's call to show appreciation for volunteers.
"We want to make sure our volunteers know their work doesn't go unnoticed. They take time away from their families, their employers and their livelihoods to support their community during times of need," Commissioner York said.
"WOW Day is a time to reflect on the remarkable work our volunteers do in their own communities, and across the whole of NSW.
"While NSW SES will be celebrating in our own special way, our partner SES agencies across Australia will also be honouring their members. We would also like to extend our appreciation to those SES members who deployed to support us in our time of need last year, and to everyone across the nation who serves their community."
For more information about how to get involved in WOW Day, visit www.wowday.com.au
