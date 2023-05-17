A Gymea Bay family have told of "the best Mother's Day ever" last Sunday when they helped rescue a Camellia Gardens duck, which had a fishing hook lodged its beak with 20cm fishing line dangling from it.
Seeing the duck in distress, Alexander Botha, a student at Kirrawee High School, refused to leave and after searching the Internet called Sydney Wildlife Rescue.
Volunteer rescuer Kelly came to the gardens, and through "a team effort", the injured duck was captured and taken away to have the fishing hook extracted.
Alex's mother Julie Botha told of the rescue in a letter to Leader.
Ms Botha said the family are loving life in Sutherland Shire after arriving from Canada last year.
While many longer-term residents complain about the grey-headed flying foxes in the Camellia Gardens, Ms Botha said it was "a treat" to see "these pre-historic looking creatures".
Julie Botha's Letter to the Leader:
I wanted to share a wonderful story with you, and invite the shire community to step up and be more proactive in helping with our wildlife rescue.
This Mother's Day didn't turn out quite as planned for myself and my family, and is the one to remember.
We were headed for a high tea at the Camellia Gardens for the first time, to celebrate Mothers Day.
Since landing in Sutherland Shire around a year ago, and in Australia for that matter, we are loving it here in Aus. Coming from Vancouver, the sunny autumn days (or is it winter already?) are so gorgeous.
After having the take-out treats at the outdoor picnic table by the playground (the place is so popular, it turned out impossible to book a table), we got up to explore the maze of the leafy gardens.
We were lucky to witness a large party of bats dangling down from the branches of quite a few trees. Living in Gymea Bay, we have seen these pre-historic looking creatures fly over our house, so this was quite a treat to see them nest (?) or rest here, in such great numbers. Jurassic Park comes to mind...
Walking down to the Duck Pond, with the pre-purchased seeds in hand (available at The Jade Teahouse at Camellia Gardens for $1), we were excited to explore.
Right there at the pond, we bumped into a family of four, the two kids feeding the ducks seemed to be following one of the ducks around.
This went on for a few minutes, and upon hearing their concerned dialogue, we understood the duck is in some kind of trouble.
Looking closer, we saw a fishing hook lodged deep into the poor duck's beak, and some 20cm fishing line dangling down from it. It was clearly in distress, and very much unwelcome by the other ducks, it looked lonely.
In situations like this, most people would walk away, feeling sorry but unwilling to take on the burden of the situation.
My son Alexander Botha, a student at the nearby Kirrawee High, felt something must be done. He refused to leave, he was firm and decisive, saying we must help this little guy.
A quick Google search later, and he was having a conversation with the Sydney Wildlife Rescue. They said when a volunteer rescue worker was available they would come and capture the duck.
At that point we felt there was not much more we could do (later realising this was actually a mistake), and we drove off home to Gymea Bay.
The cell rang soon after we got home, probably around half an hour after we left the little duck. Someone was on their way to catch it, they said. We jumped into the car, realising it would be quite hard to locate our duck, and our help was vital.
A few runs around the property, and Alexander miraculously located the culprit. "Miraculously" is not too much of an exaggeration - the little fella wasn't welcome with his (or hers?) duck mates, seen as a threat to the rest of them.
An injured duck is an easy catch for the predators, so the other ducks tend to chase them away (as we have learnt later from Kelly from Sydney Wildlife Rescue)
At that time, Alexander received a call from the rescue person, and shortly afterwards Kelly from the Sydney Wildlife Rescue arrived at the scene. It took some team effort to capture the duck, but eventually it was safely deposited into the carrier.
With the duck now rescued, we had a quick chat with Kelly, and found out that just that day Sydney Wildlife Rescue posted on Facebook about the courses available to the public wishing to learn and participate in the network of volunteer wildlife rescuers.
This is so much needed and often overlooked, as we go about our busy daily lives, hoping that someone else will step in to save the unfortunate duck with a fishhook, or the cockatoo with a broken wing, or the bat with a broken shoulder.
But actually, it is so rewarding to know that you helped to save a life and it can really make one's day - in our case, Mother's Day. Or as my son Alex put it: Best Mother's Day ever day!
We are thankful for the rewarding work of the wildlife rescue volunteers, and will be pursuing further and finding out about the process at Sydney Wildlife Rescue.
We think more people need to know about the opportunity to make a difference, and therefore we think this would be an amazing story to share with the readers.
Julia, Jacob and Alex Botha
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
