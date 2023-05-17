Garbage truck fire sparks warning on batteries disposal

Bayside Council is appealing to residents to be careful what they put in their waste, recycling bins and clean-up piles after a waste collection vehicle caught fire in Bardwell Valley early on Monday, May 15.
Thanks to the quick action of Council staff no one was hurt.
The waste crew safely dumped the load in an empty carpark and contained the area, while firefighters helped put out the fire.
The fire, caused by an incorrectly discarded lithium battery, is an important reminder to all residents that batteries must never be thrown out with general waste.
All batteries need to be disposed of correctly and separately.
Residents should not place batteries in domestic waste bins or in their clean-up piles.
Instead, they should bring them to the Bayside Community Recycling Drop Off Events or drop them off at other\ alternative suitable collection points throughout NSW.
Residents can safely recycle all household batteries, free of charge, at regular Community Recycling Drop Offs at Bexley and Botany Depot.
Bayside Council provides 22 opportunities per annum for residents to drop waste items at Community Recycling Events at Bexley and Botany Depots.
A tip is to collect them at home in a jar and drop them off when convenient.
More Information:
Waste and Recycling https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/services/waste-recycling
