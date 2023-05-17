St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Garbage truck fire sparks warning on batteries disposal

May 17 2023 - 10:00am
Bayside Council is appealing to residents to be careful what they put in their waste, recycling bins and clean-up piles after a waste collection vehicle caught fire in Bardwell Valley early on Monday, May 15.

