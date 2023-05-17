Bayside to hold community forum on A Voice to Parliament

Bayside Council will hold a community information forum on what "A Voice to Parliament" means for our First Nations people and Australia.
At the forum, residents will be able to hear first-hand from leading First Nation advocates Thoms Mayorf (Mayo) and Marcia Ella-Duncan.
Thomas Mayo is an author and lead advocate for the Uluru Statement proposal for a constitutionally enshrined FIrst Nations Voice.
Marcia Ella-Duncan is Principal Consultant, Indigenous Engagement and Senior Advisor on the Voice Co-Design Senior Advisory Group.
They will tell their story and answer questions.
The community information forum will be held on Thursday 1 June 2023, from 6pm to 8pm
Where: The La Perouse Room at the Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach
RSVP now at:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.