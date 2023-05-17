St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside to hold community forum on A Voice to Parliament

May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Bayside Council will hold a community information forum on what "A Voice to Parliament" means for our First Nations people and Australia.

