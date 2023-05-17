St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Minns to appoint Building Commissioner to oversee quality of building construction

May 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I want to provide confidence to the public that when we build, we'll build properly," Mr Minns said.
"I want to provide confidence to the public that when we build, we'll build properly," Mr Minns said.

The Minns Labor Government will establish NSW Building Commission by the end of the year - a single body to oversee the regulation, licensing and oversight of the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.