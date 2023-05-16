Police officer allegedly caught driving in Bardwell Valley while licence suspended

A police senior constable, who works in a specialist command, has been charged with driving at Bardwell Valley while his licence was suspended.
Police said in a statement, about 8.30am today (Tuesday) officers from St George Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on South John Street, Bardwell Valley.
"Police conducted checks which revealed that the driver - a 41-year-old senior constable attached to a specialist command - had a suspended driver's licence due to an exceeded demerit point threshold," the statement said.
"The man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.
"He is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday July 4."
