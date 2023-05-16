St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police officer charged with driving while licence suspended after being stopped in Bardwell Valley

Updated May 16 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 7:00pm
Police officer allegedly caught driving in Bardwell Valley while licence suspended

A police senior constable, who works in a specialist command, has been charged with driving at Bardwell Valley while his licence was suspended.

