A rail maintenance blitz will be conducted across the Sydney network after a review found the punctuality of trains has plummeted and the system had been 'fragile" since the introduction of the 2017 timetable.
Sydney Trains chief executive Matthew Longland said the accelerated maintenance program could be carried out by "more productive" work during scheduled track closures, rather than having to extend the number.
He was also confident the work could be done within existing maintenance budgets, as recommended by the review team.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen released the interim report of the independent panel on Monday.
Ms Haylen initiated the review of Sydney Trains "in light of continuing pressures on Sydney Trains in delivering reliable and resilient train services" and three significant incidents within 17 hours, including a network-wide shutdown when train crews and signallers could not communicate.
The independent review panel comprised Carolyn Walsh (panel lead), Arthur Smith and Peter Medlock.
Their report said the reliability and resilience of Sydney rains' operation has been fragile since the introduction of the 2017 timetable".
"The timetable was designed to achieve maximum utilisation of the train network, in anticipation of growing patronage, but was far too tight to effectively maintain services, provide resilience following incidents and to give adequate access for maintenance of rail infrastructure," the report said.
"The poor performance was impacted, but not totally explained, by 'black swan' events (such as the COVID pandemic, bushfires and floods.
"There was also a sudden and significant increase in the backlog of infrastructure inspections from mid-2021 to mid-2022 due to the impact of Protected Industrial Action (PIA).
"Network performance is not recovering. Under current projections of planned maintenance activity, the performance of Sydney Trains' rail infrastructure is unlikely to improve. In fact it is likely to worsen."
The report said there had been a focus on addressing critical and significant safety maintenance defects, but the "overall maintenance backlog will take a lengthy time to recover".
Ms Haylen said there would be no change to the timetable before the introduction of Sydney Metro this time next year.
Former Sydney Trains chief Howard Collins, who is now the Acting Secretary of Transport for NSW, said he accepted the criticism of the 2017 timetable, but "we had no choice" because of the patronage increases.
"We knew at the time we could be extremely busy," he said.
Ms Haylen said all recommendations of the report had been accepted, including:
Ms Haylen said the government would also look at the following options in the short term including:
Ms Haylen said the Walsh Review would now turn to delivering longer term solutions for the rail network and for passengers including:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
