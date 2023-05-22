An expanded passenger focused team that can respond more flexibly and rapidly to disruption.

Immediately commencing work to map out an urgent and large-scale program of works to tackle the five year backlog of system maintenance, which has caused most of the failures.

The Chief Executive of Sydney Trains will report directly to the Secretary of TfNSW and be represented on TfNSW Executive committees,

The Chief Executive will be directly accountable to the Minister on critical issues,

Responsibility for the Standard Working Timetable will be transferred from TfNSW to Sydney Trains,

The timetable team will report to the Sydney Trains Chief Executive to ensure independence and transparency,

Key executive positions within the Sydney Trains executive will be made permanent to ensure we have the right people in place to bring about this network transformation

Sydney Trains and TfNSW will undertake an audit of recertifications and training for rail safety workers,

Sydney Trains will get back its ability to directly manage its relationships with its own workforce and their representatives,

There will be comprehensive engagement with the workforce during the procurement, design and construction of new rolling stock