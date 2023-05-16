St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Eighty-eight submissions object to plans for nine-storey apartment block on Cronulla beach site

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 17 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photomontage of the proposed development. Picture DA
Photomontage of the proposed development. Picture DA

Sutherland Shire Council has been bombarded with objections to a proposed nine-storey apartment block at Cronulla beach on a site occupied by Little Italy restaurant and Pilgrims Vegetarian Cafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.