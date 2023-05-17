The Cronulla Gropers Swim Club's inaugural charity event at Woolooware Golf Club was a success.
Supported by Cronulla Lions Club, swimmers held their fundraiser on May 12, with men's mental health and well-being being front of mind as the cause.
Founded by Lee Murphy and Jason Dohary, Gropers offers 171 members the chance to form connections in and out of the water, while providing a lending ear when needed.
On the day more than 100 golfers of all abilities joined the mission.
"To say the Jason and I are humbled by the day is an understatement. To see so many men supporting men's mental health, learning more about people's struggles and their success coming out the other side was amazing," Mr Murphy said.
Lucky winner of the hole-in-one was Peter Thomson, who scored a new Toyota RAV4 donated by Stewart Toyota Sutherland, insured by Luke McMahon and Zoran Grujic from Bespoke Insurance Group (BIG).
"Peter is not a golfer - he has golf clubs that looked like they were from 1976. With the shadows coming across the green he couldn't see his ball, but it landed, one bounce and in the hole it went," Mr Murphy said.
"To say the car went to a deserving person, Peter is that exact man. Every Tuesday he gives up his night time to feed the homeless among other volunteering roles."
The Gropers were thrilled with the support of their sponsors and David Sheppard and Tony Nikitaras who helped behind the scenes to put the event together.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.