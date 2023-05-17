St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla Groper's Swim Club with support of Cronulla Lions Club host inaugural charity event

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 7:00am
Lee Murphy, David Sheppard, Jason Dorahy, Tony Nikitaras and Brad Parker. Picture supplied
The Cronulla Gropers Swim Club's inaugural charity event at Woolooware Golf Club was a success.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

