Eleven schools in the Cook and Hughes electorates have received federal government grants - mostly $25,000 - to upgrade infrastructure and equipment.
The funding was announced by Senator Tony Sheldon the government spokesman for the Liberal-held electorates.
The following projects are funded:
Senator Sheldon said the funding was part of a $250 million commitment to improve school infrastructure.
"All schools across the country were invited to apply for the funding and projects were assessed by the Department of Education and selected based on need," he said.
"Schools were able to apply for grants of up to $25,000 to support much needed improvements to facilities and learning environments.
"The Albanese Labor Government is delivering on our promise to invest in our schools and there is more to come."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
