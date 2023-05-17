The popular Oyster Bay Art and Craft Festival will celebrate major milestone in 2023 - its 50th anniversary.
From May 27-28, it will be a weekend of family fun.
There is a long history associated with residents and volunteers of the area, with the festival being a suburb favourite since 1970.
It attracts thousands of visitors, artists and stallholders, all there to raise money for Oyster Bay Public School.
P&C President Janelle Reynolds says it's the wonderful support of parents and the Oyster Bay community that has helped build the event into what it is today.
"Each year since its inception, thousands of dollars have been raised as a result of this highly successful fundraising event which have purchased state-of-the-art classroom furniture and learning resources, and also allowed the school to refurbish special outdoor spaces including the creation of a nature playground," she said.
"This year, more than 180 works showcased, and dozens of handmade items for sale from craft vendors. it's a great weekend for all the family with something for everyone."
The event will be held from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, May 21, at Marton Park, Kurnell.
There will be international food stalls, live music, local arts and crafts, assorted retail, and of course show bags and entertainment.
For more details visit kurnellvillagefair.com.au. Entry to the event is free. Marton Park is a flat grassed surface. Access from Captain Cook Drive, opposite Silver Beach Road is recommended via the park driveway. Accessible toilets will be provided.
Sutherland Shire Libraries will host its "Great Library Book Sale" on May 20 and 21 at Sutherland Library, 30-36 Belmont Street.
All kinds of books will be on offer at bargain basement prices. There will be fiction and non-fiction titles, children's books, travel guides, cookbooks, HSC guides, CDs and DVDs and heaps more.
The sale will include second-hand donations from the community and items cleared from the library collection to make room for new ones.
Buyers should note, the library is cashless. Only card sales will be possible.
The sale will start at 9am on Saturday. Visit bit.ly/BookSale2023 for more details.
St Bakhomios will host an open day at 168 Bath Road, Kirrawee on Sunday, May 21.
With the promise of being a "fun filled day with all your favourite things", there will be food and a selection of rides to keep youngsters entertained. An unlimited ride pass will be available for $20.
The event will kick off at 11.30am.
Bushcare volunteer and local bird expert Steve Anyon Smith will lead a morning of weeding, talking and bird watching at Honeysuckle Reserve, Wattle Road, Jannali, from 8.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, May 21.
To confirm your place at the event visit tinyurl.com/y2rme29r.
The event is organised by Sutherland Shire Council Bushcare. For more details email bushcare@ssc.nsw.gov.au or call 9524 5672.
A free five week walking basketball program will tip off at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Tuesday, May 23, from 10am to 11am. It will run until June 20.
Folk at all experience levels are welcome to take part. To register visit tinyurl.com/4z36z5hy. The stadium is located at Waratah Park, Rawson Avenue, Sutherland.
The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival will return on June 1 to 4.
The event, support by Sutherland Shire Council, will boast more than 100 free performances and special ticketed events spread across 12 stages.
Leading the star-studded bill of performers at this year's event are Ray Beadle, Alex Lloyd, The Allniters, Gregg Arthur, The Foreday Riders, King Tide, Lloyd Spiegel and Frank Sultana.
Stages will be located at selected commercial venues and Dunningham Park, Cronulla Park, Gunnamatta Park and Cronulla Mall.
There will also be a record fair, film festival, a special event for children, and of course the Blues Awards Night.
There will also be beer and wine bars and plenty of food and retail stores.
For more details about the event visit cronullajazzandbluesfestival.com.
